Tears of relief flowed at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as convicted child killer, Derick Kalmeyer, was sentenced to two life terms in the mang for the horrific death of siblings Faith and Conray Adams. The 28s gang member from Vredenburg, known as “Slang”, was slammed by Judge Pearl Andrews who said the murder of the two defenceless children in their home on 1 May 2019 was the most brutal display of domestic violence.

According to the State’s case, Kalmeyer, 54, was in a relationship with the children’s mother, Frizaan, and got into a heated argument with her and a friend on the night of the murders. Just a baby: Conray Adams. Picture: supplied The two women fled the hokkie out of fear, leaving the siblings behind. During the shocking trial it was revealed that three-year-old Faith had been stabbed 19 times, while 18-month-old Conray was stabbed 14 times and had skull fractures which were caused by being flung through a glass window.

Kalmeyer subsequently pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest. He was eventually found guilty on two counts of murder, one count of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and one count of resisting arrest. Stabbed: Faith Adams was 3. Picture: supplied Handing down her sentence on Monday, Judge Andrews highlighted the findings of probation officer Errol Pietersen who completed three victim impact reports.

This included a report by ouma Denise, 59, who recalled how she had sleepless nights after arriving at the crime scene and finding little Conray cry “dada’’ after being flung through a glass window. Andrews echoed the words of the officer when he said Kalmeyer had “no remorse, no shame and no guilt”. Andrews described the murders as the most brutal display of domestic violence and Frizaan was left to live every mother’s worst nightmare.

Kalmeyer’s legal representative, Advocate Bash Sibda, called for the court to hand down a 22-year sentence, but Andrews said she found no compelling circumstances to to deviate from a life sentence. The judge said: “I am not persuaded that the accused can be rehabilitated considering the flimsy excuse for Mr Kalmeyer’s rage. “This court is intent on sending a strong and clear message to all would be offenders that the heinous, senseless and brutal murders of our most vulnerable citizens of South Africa, our children, will not be tolerated and will be met with the full might of the law.”

Andrews sentenced Kalmeyer to life for each murder, five years for assault and two years for resisting arrest bringing the cumulative sentencing to 57 years but as they will run concurrently, he will serve an effective 25 years behind bars. Ouma Denise said: “We are very happy with the outcome and the community will be happy. “We have been through hell and we cannot tell you what it has been for us.