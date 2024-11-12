The peaceful atmosphere of worship took an alarming turn in Khayelitsha when two suspects were busted with illegal firearms and ammunition during a memorial service. The drama unfolded around 6 pm on Sunday members of the Harare Crime Prevention Unit were conducting routine stop-and-search operations at Harare 33 Block.

The sounds of prayer were interrupted by several gunshots prompting immediate action from police who traced the source of the noise to the church located at no 33820. Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk says when officers arrived at the church, they found cartridges on the ground. Confirmed: FC van Wyk. Picture: supplied The congregants were instructed to remain on the premises as a physical search had to be conducted.

“SAPS members heard the engine of a vehicle started and they approached it. One of the passengers urgently requested to use the bathroom, he was searched and found to be in possession of a firearm of which the serial number was removed and one x 9mm round of ammunition,” he explained. “Another person was approached and searched and in his sling bag, a firearm was found, of which the serial number was removed, with an empty cartridge.” According to a source, the shots were fired as part of a gun salute for a suspected criminal who was shot and killed a week ago.