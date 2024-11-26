Two German tourists were left injured after being attacked and robbed by four suspects while hiking on Kalk Bay Mountain close to the Echo Valley area. SANParks spokesperson JP Louw says they are aware of the incident on Thursday and that safety measures have been put into place.

“Table Mountain National Park rangers and the South African Police Services responded immediately and assisted the victims. One of the victims was treated at the scene by paramedics and returned to their accommodation. The SAPS is investigating the matter further.” “The safety and security of our visitors remains a top priority and we have started putting in place measures that are generally showing positive results in the push against criminal activities.” However police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said neither Muizenberg nor Fish Hoek police station had any record of the incident.

Heidi Goodman from the Muizenberg Community Police Forum advised hikers to travel in large groups. “All along Boyes Drive, every single hike into the mountain has a red and green sign which says that this is a dangerous route where muggings happen and we urge hikers to go in big groups but they[hikers] just tend to ignore it,” said Goodman. “This German couple could barely speak English but we have approached guest houses because a number of them in Kalk Bay are geared towards foreign tourists. They have to talk to their guests, it is the only way to do it.”