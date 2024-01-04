Car jammers were stopped in their tracks by cops in Stellenbosch. The suspects were busted after Law Enforcement officers received a tip-off on an incident in Bird Street on Tuesday.

When the skurke spotted the officers they made a run for it but one was cornered and caught. Two devices, identified as car jamming implements, were dropped by the suspect. The Stellenbosch Municipality lauded the vigilance of the public.

“This would not have been possible without the vigilance of the member of the public who immediately contacted our municipal control room, as well as the additional guards assisting with parking and safety in the CBD area,” it said. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says a case of possession of car-breaking implements is being investigated. “Kindly be advised that Stellenbosch police responded to a complaint on Tuesday, 2 January 2024. When the patrol vehicle arrived in Bird Street, the people informed the police members of suspects in possession of devices which could possibly be jamming devices.

“The suspect noticed the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. The members called for back-up and managed to apprehend the suspect,” he states. Meanwhile, the crime statistics for July to September 2023 show that theft from a motor vehicle increased from 6 467 to 6 791 (up 5%). Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen urges motorists to be extra vigilant during the holiday season.