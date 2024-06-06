A community has been left on high alert after two children were allegedly kidnapped. The two boys aged 12 and 15 were playing in the road when a man driving a Suzuki Ertiga approached them asking for directions.

Eyewitness Charmaine Smith, 61, tells the Daily Voice: “I was in my yard when the man approached three boys. I told him where Snowden Street was. “He gave the boys the phone and asked them to take him. The two went into the car and swore at the one who remained with me. I tried to stop them but they wouldn’t listen. “I quickly took down the number plate as the driver sped off. He drove past my place three times before he was finally caught by the community members.”

Eyewitness: Charmaine Smith got car’s info Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The mother of the 12-year-old says her son was left shaken by the incident. “It was around 7pm when the incident happened and I had just come from the hospital. I was laying in bed when I heard my son was kidnapped. I feared the worst, my husband and uncle went after the car. “An hour later I was told that the car was pelted with stones and that my son was pulled out from the window.

“The older boy remained in the car and the man dropped him outside the police station. “My son didn’t speak much about what happened while he was in the car but he said the car was set to child lock and he couldn’t open the windows or the door. “If the man wanted the directions he could have used his phone or the GPS he had in the car.”