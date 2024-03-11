Cops have made a significant breakthrough in connection with the murder of a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student in Paarl, with the arrest of two suspects.
The body of 21-year-old Asiphe Cetywayo from Phola Park in Mbekweni was found burned on an open field in Paarl last Monday.
According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, two men – aged 28 and 37 – were nabbed and are facing charges of murder.
Van Wyk says: “A 28-year-old suspect appeared in Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, on a charge of murder of a woman from Mbekweni whose body was found in the Vlakkeland area in Mbekweni on Monday morning.
“The suspect has been remanded into custody until the 14th of March for a formal bail application.”
Last Wednesday, Saps would not comment on allegations of a suspect escaping police custody, but they have now confirmed that they had been searching for a 37-year-old man who has since been caught again.
Van Wyk says: “The second suspect, a 37-year-old male was arrested in Langa on Thursday. He will appear in Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday [today] on charges of murder and escape from lawful custody.”
Asiphe was a final-year student completing her Education degree at CPUT and according to her aunt, she was last seen last Sunday at around 1am when she left with a female neighbour and a man in a car.
Her friend said she was dropped at the tavern and then her male friend drove off with Asiphe.
Aunt Bongeka Cetywayo says they are happy with the arrests.
She says: “We will be at court. We are happy that they caught the one who ran away because we were fearing for our safety.”