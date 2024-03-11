Cops have made a significant breakthrough in connection with the murder of a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student in Paarl, with the arrest of two suspects. The body of 21-year-old Asiphe Cetywayo from Phola Park in Mbekweni was found burned on an open field in Paarl last Monday.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, two men – aged 28 and 37 – were nabbed and are facing charges of murder. Van Wyk says: “A 28-year-old suspect appeared in Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, on a charge of murder of a woman from Mbekweni whose body was found in the Vlakkeland area in Mbekweni on Monday morning. The body of a 21-year-old Asiphe Cetywayo from Phola Park in Mbekweni final year student from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology was found burned with other injuries on an open field in Paarl on Monday. PIC FROM SOCIAL MEDIA “The suspect has been remanded into custody until the 14th of March for a formal bail application.”

Last Wednesday, Saps would not comment on allegations of a suspect escaping police custody, but they have now confirmed that they had been searching for a 37-year-old man who has since been caught again. Van Wyk says: “The second suspect, a 37-year-old male was arrested in Langa on Thursday. He will appear in Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday [today] on charges of murder and escape from lawful custody.” Asiphe was a final-year student completing her Education degree at CPUT and according to her aunt, she was last seen last Sunday at around 1am when she left with a female neighbour and a man in a car.