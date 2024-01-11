The two Khayelitsha men accused of the murder of a City of Cape Town official who was killed in cold blood in Strand on Monday have appeared in court. Hlalanathi Dimayi, 26, and Thembinkosi Mtuzula, 46, both from Site C, appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where they face charges of murder.

The duo was arrested separately by Provincial Serious and Violence Crimes (Taxi Violence Unit) officers, on Monday and Tuesday respectively. Bongeka Bidi, 41, from the City’s Environmental Health Department, was shot several times while she was parked in her silver Toyota Fortuner at the Strand municipal building. Police said Bidi’s death comes just three months after her husband was shot and killed in Qumbu, Eastern Cape in October 2023.

According to cops, on Monday, a lone gunman walked up to Bidi’s SUV just after 8am and fired several shots through the driver’s window and then drove off in a waiting white Opel Astra. The vehicle was later recovered at a Site C property and after cops tested it on the system, they positively identified it as the one used in the murder. On Wednesday, in a packed courtroom, Dimayi and Mtuzula stood with serious faces as they made their first appearance.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the vehicle and property belong to Dimayi, who is accused number one in the case, while Mtuzula was arrested after the investigating officer followed up on information received that he was involved.The State requested a remand but Mtuzula’s private attorney objected as he made submissions that his client is not linked to the murder. However, Magistrate Hass allowed the State a remand. It’s not known who of the two men allegedly pulled the trigger.