The communities of Saldanha and Mitchells Plain are in mourning after a pair of twins gained their angel wings on the same day, following a car accident on Saturday evening. According to police, sisters Zoë and Alex Arends, 22, were travelling from the direction of Vredenburg, and had just passed the OK Mini Mark in Saldanha Road, when the driver of their car lost control and collided with a chevron sign.

Officials explained that the VW Polo swerved to the right, collided with the sign on the right side of the road and ended up in the road facing oncoming traffic. The brown-eyed twins sadly passed away on the scene. Three other passengers, two men and a woman were injured and rushed to hospital.

Double loss: Alex and Zoë Arends were only 22 years old. Picture: Supplied Their families have asked for privacy as they deal with their loss and work through the trauma. On social media tributes have been pouring in for the twin sussies, who are described as cheerful, humble, joyful and loving souls who touched many people’s lives. Colleen Pikwane wrote: “The most beautiful souls I came across, you had the purist souls and were so child-like.

“I never thought I'd write about you as "were". Oh Death be not proud. My heart is just so broken.” It is understood that the sisters lived in Saldanha after moving from Mitchells Plain where they grew up. Tyra Davids wrote: “You were my first best friend and then moved to Saldanha, I’m sure you touched many hearts. I’ll hold our sleepovers and walking home from school memories dear to my heart. I love you forever Zoe Arends, both you and Alex, may you rest in eternal peace.”

Down: Mayor Andre Truter. Picture: Patrick louw / Independent Newspapers On Monday, a cross was erected at the scene on Saldanha Main Road with pictures of the sisters and flowers. Saldanha mayor Andre Truter also expressed his condolences to the families saying: “Words cannot fully capture the pain we feel as a community in losing two bright young souls far too soon. “We are holding close in our thoughts, those who remain in the hospital recovering, and we send our hopes for their healing and strength in the days ahead.”

Cape Town College of Fashion Design (CTCFD),the college where Alex was a second-year student studying design, also sent their condolences. A statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved second-year student, Alex Arends, and her twin sister, Zoë Arends. “Alex, your vibrant spirit and boundless energy will be deeply missed by all of us at CTCFD.”