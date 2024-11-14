A 43-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly transporting drugs valued at R1.7 million along the N1 highway in Lainsburg. According to police in the Western Cape, the driver was on his way to Cape Town when he was apprehended.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies called it a major drug bust and said it occurred shortly before midnight on Monday evening. Spies said, "Police officers from the Lainsburg unit were conducting routine checks at a vehicle checkpoint (VCP) on the N1 on Monday, November 11, 2024, at approximately 11:30 PM when they stopped a delivery truck heading in the direction of Cape Town." "Officers proceeded to search the vehicle and discovered a consignment of drugs."

Initial reports revealed that officers found six large sacks of dagga inside the vehicle. Spies added, "The police confiscated the drugs and arrested the man on a charge of dealing in drugs. The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to make his first court appearance this week on the mentioned charge." In a separate incident, police from the Anti-Economic and Extortion Crime Task Team, along with the Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team, arrested a 36-year-old foreign national for the possession of tik worth R500,000.