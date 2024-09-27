These triplet tots from Tafelsig have just celebrated their third birthday thanks to generous Capetonians who opened their hearts and wallets to answer a desperate plea from their mother. Chloe, Cleo and Claire made headlines when they were born as part of a set of quadruplets to mom Berenice Jacobs, 38.

After carrying her four bundles of joy for 30 weeks, she gave birth via C-section to three girls and a boy at Groote Schuur Hospital on 1 September 2021. Berenice Jacobs rag At the time, neonatologist Dr Yaseen Joolay described the birth as very rare. The babies were kept in the intensive care unit for weeks as they were pre-term, while Berenice was discharged. Sadly, tragedy struck when she was informed that the only boy, named Cole Alwyn, died in hospital.

The news came as a huge shock, as Cole was the largest of the four infants with the best chance of survival. Speaking to the Daily Voice this week, Berenice says life has been an uphill battle since the rare birth as she has now become a single mom of five children. mooi uitgedek: Mom Berenice Jacobs and girls at the birthday tafel She explains: “My husband and I are in the process of a divorce, so now I raise my kids on my own.

“It has been very hard. But before their birthday, I wrote a message on Facebook just asking for a cake. “I was so shocked because I thought someone would just buy one at Shoprite. “But so many people, as far as Wellington, came out to help and they had a beautiful butterfly cake, Barbie cakes and the works.

“They really celebrated their birthday in style.” They had a beautiful butterfly cake, Barbie cakes and the works. Picture: supplied MOOI UITGEDEK: Mom Berenice Jacobs and girls at the birthday tafel Berenice says raising the triplets has not been easy as they required many medical check-ups due to being born prematurely. The mother adds: “Because they were four babies, I couldn’t carry them to term, so they were all premature and always needed special milk and other things.