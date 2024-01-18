The two men charged for a triple murder in Mfuleni earlier this week claim they were coerced to confess. This was heard at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where Sikhanyiso Baliso and Zukisani Sosanti made their first appearances.

Metro Police arrested one of the suspects just after the murder, which was committed in the early hours of Monday morning at around 2am. The second suspect was arrested in Delft. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, says further investigations by the Anti-Gang Unit led officers to an address in Delft where the second suspect was arrested.

Traut says: “In addition to the three murder charges, one of the suspects, aged 31, has also been charged for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition after he was apprehended by Metro Police in Mfuleni shortly after the murders were committed in Government Street, Bardale.” Baliso’s lawyer, Phindile Vepile, said his client was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. Vepile says: “He was taken to Mfuleni. While in custody, he was assaulted by officers in civilian clothes, one of them was a coloured male with fair skin and was wearing glasses.

“My client was assaulted with hands and he sustained injuries to his eyes, and his eyes were swollen and then he was taken to Faure [police base] and the assault continued. He was told to confess to... the murder and he confessed. “He was taken to the doctor and was not allowed to consult in private.” Vepile added that the doctor noted the injury to Baliso’s eye and asked what happened.

Vepile says: “The officer said it was caused by gun powder residue and my client was afraid to correct that. The confession was under duress due to the assault. This is relevant for the trial and the admissibility of the confession.” Sosanti’s lawyer, Mbongeni Jali, said his client was also assaulted. Jali says: “He was taken into a dark room and assaulted. He was told about a statement that he had to confirm, he didn’t want to be further assaulted.”