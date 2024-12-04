Three Malawian nationals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her Table View home, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities. The woman, whose identity has yet to be released by authorities, was discovered by medical services who were called to the scene, alongside police officers.

According to police spokesperson Captain Adriana Chandler, there was no forced entry to the residence in Raven Street in West Beach and her Hyundai SUV was stolen from the garage. Chandler said on the same day, Flying Squad members found the stolen vehicle at a garage along the N1 in the Winelands area shortly after 9pm. She confirms: “Three suspects were apprehended, and another stolen vehicle was also recovered.”

Provincial spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg also confirmed that Table View police have opened a case. He reports: “Police members were called to the crime scene where they found the victim lying on the floor in her bedroom. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “According to the report, the victim had bruises to her face, arms, and neck. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“We can confirm the arrest of three adult males, who are nationals of Malawi, on Tuesday, 2 December 2024. They face charges of murder and house robbery and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court once they have been charged.” Ward Councillor Jonathan Mills said that the tracing of these suspects through the City's security-technology network shows the importance of making sure that there is no place for criminals to rest easy in Cape Town. Mills says: “I thank all the SAPS officers involved for their swift response in light of such a terrible tragedy.”