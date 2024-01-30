The Durban arms dealer accused of smokkeling guns to Cape Flats gangs will finally go on trial at the Western Cape High Court this year. Anderson Padayachee appeared before Acting Deputy Judge President Andre Le Grange on Monday for his last pre-trial hearing, where it was revealed that he now also has kroon for a private lawyer.

There was some relief for Padayachee after an application to relax his bail conditions was approved. Padayachee returned to the High Court last Friday for his 10th appearance, when he was then represented by Legal Aid lawyers for the massive trial. Padayachee was busted in February 2021 by the Hawks for allegedly supplying guns to the notorious Terrible Josters gang.

At the time of the arrest, the Hawks revealed that they seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg. Further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined for Cape Town gangs. A further 44 firearms were seized from his business during the investigation process.

According to the charge sheet, Padayachee is charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters gang in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018. It further states that the arms dealer allegedly committed fraud on the firearms registry and supplied false information for the issuing of competency certificates. The charge sheet also highlighted various murders Padayachee is being charged with.