A trial date has been set for the case of a Bonteheuwel father who was killed by an alleged drunk law enforcement officer in March 2023.
Jody Arendse, 30, died instantly after a white VW Polo slammed into him at the intersection of Spine Road and Katdoring Street in Mitchells Plain.
The father of three was walking to a relative’s house in Tafelsig from Eastridge around 2am.
Marcelino Wentzel, the City official who was off duty at the time, faces a charge of culpable homicide. He is out on R1 000 bail.
On Friday, he made a brief appearance in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.
Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for law enforcement, confirmed on Sunday that the officer is still working for the City: “The officer was placed on administrative duty until the court case is concluded.”
The case was postponed until 9 April for the Regional Court.
Jody’s father, Mitchell, said the suspect should also be slapped with a charge of reckless driving.
He tells the Daily Voice: “We are still in the dark.The case was moved to the regional court but we don’t know what is going to happen next.
“What I feel is that there are only charges for culpable homicide. What about the reckless driving.”
The grieving father says that they remain hopeful that justice will be served, even if it takes years.