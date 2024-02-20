A trial date has been set for the case of a Bonteheuwel father who was killed by an alleged drunk law enforcement officer in March 2023. Jody Arendse, 30, died instantly after a white VW Polo slammed into him at the intersection of Spine Road and Katdoring Street in Mitchells Plain.

The father of three was walking to a relative’s house in Tafelsig from Eastridge around 2am. Marcelino Wentzel, the City official who was off duty at the time, faces a charge of culpable homicide. He is out on R1 000 bail. On Friday, he made a brief appearance in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.

Jody Arendse, 30, died instantly at the intersection of Spine Road and Katdoring Street in Mitchell's Plain after a white VW Polo slammed into him. Picture: Supplied Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for law enforcement, confirmed on Sunday that the officer is still working for the City: “The officer was placed on administrative duty until the court case is concluded.” The case was postponed until 9 April for the Regional Court. Jody’s father, Mitchell, said the suspect should also be slapped with a charge of reckless driving.