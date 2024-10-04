Two suspects accused of shooting and killing Elsies River crime fighter, Clinton Treu, are set to make their first appearance in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court today, with residents vowing to protest at court. The duo were nabbed nearly a month after the shooting, which led to the death of the 49-year-old father in Clarkes Estate on September 8.

At the time, it was understood that Treu, who was a popular neighbourhood watch patroller and community activist, was shot in a suspected attempted hijacking while driving with a friend and one other person. His partner, Wendy Francis, 57, said she was made to understand that Treu and his friend came under attack as they travelled home from a night out with friends. Clinton Treu Police confirmed they were investigating a murder case and Treu was later laid go rest at Klip Road Cemetery in Grassy Park.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, Francis said she was visited by detectives on Wednesday who informed her of the arrests. “Until today we don’t have any clarity on what led up to the shooting. The friend who was in the car with him never provided any explanation to me and we are struggling because we need closure. “We only saw them at the funeral but still we have no idea of what really happened. The detective came to me and informed me that two people were arrested and that there was an eyewitness.

“I asked questions but we are made to understand that the information is sensitive at this stage and we accept that. “Right now we just want justice for Clinton and we want to oppose the bail applications." Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed the arrest and said: "Be advised that two suspects aged 27 and 29 were arrested on Wednesday for charges of murder. They are due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Friday] on the mentioned charges.“