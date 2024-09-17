The community of Parow and Elsies River gathered over the weekend to commemorate victims who have lost their lives due to gang violence. Family members of the victims, community members, councillor Franscheska Walker and the Parow Community Policing Forum were joined by MEC for Policing Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais as they planted trees in memory of the victims.

Bronwin Daniels of the Parow CPF said hearing the ages of some of the child victims was heartbreaking. “However seeing their memory honoured through this ceremony was profoundly beautiful. There are kids who are still young who have lost their fathers, who will treasure these trees planted in memory of them and one day they will be able to picnic with their kids and still feel close to their dads.” Made plaques: Councillor Walker. Picture: supplied The names of the victims are not being mentioned to respect their families’ wishes, but Walker says amongst those who were commemorated was little Courtney Pieters and Tazne Van Wyk who were both tragically raped and killed.

Walker says 10 trees were planted in Da Gama Park. “We did this in line with arbour month, we wanted to make it special, to show the families of the victims that we haven't forgotten and to allow their memory to grow. “We also got plaques made with the victims names that will be imprinted on the trees when it grows. The idea is that the families will then know where their loved ones tree is and look after it.”