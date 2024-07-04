The Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture Trust is calling on the public to support its monthly market day in District Six. Executive director and senior social worker Marguerite Holtzhausen said the objective of the monthly market is to raise awareness on the work of the centre, but also to bring visitors and communities together.

“This is a beautiful space within the heart of the old District Six. This is​ authentic District Six and we want to create a space where communities can come together,​ connect, and help earn an income.” The market also allows the non-governmental organisation to raise funds ​to carry out its essential work in hot spot communities with its team of volunteer psychologists​. The Trauma Centre was established as a result of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to provide support to survivors of apartheid violence.

Today, the organisation assists victims of violence, particularly gender-based violence. “There’s still a lot of trauma in our communities, especially among children. We do counselling for adult​s and children. We are​ very concerned about the state of mental health of children in Cape Town,” says Holtzhausen. “So many people and children say they’re suicidal because of the horrific things they have been exposed to, so we feel our work is very important.

“We are training community leaders to be trauma support workers, to have that trauma sensitivity when they deal with people.” Singer, songwriter and musical activist Nur Felix will be performing a two-hour concert at the market this month, performing some of his original songs as well as covers. The Market Day is held on the last Saturday of each month​, from 9am to 2pm at 126 Chapel Street, District Six.