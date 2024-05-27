Within the next three weeks, thousands of commuters and minibus-taxi drivers will be able to use Somerset West's new public transport interchange (PTI). This was revealed by the City Of Cape Town as the contractor is fixing snags before the start of winter.

The PTI is the largest investment the City has made in Somerset West's key business district in recent years, spending almost R65 million. The newly constructed facility was inspected last week by Rob Quintas, the Mayco member for Urban Mobility. Quintas said commuters and minibus-taxi operators will be able to use this facility before the worst of winter hits.

“We are all looking forward to formally opening the facility sometime in June so that commuters can benefit from the new, safer, convenient, and dignified public transport interchange. "We have been working on this project since January 2022 and on this point, I want to also thank the operators, traders, commuters, adjacent businesses and residents for their patience and ongoing support,” Quintas said. Almost: Will open in June. Picture: City of Cape Town The facility, which spans around 4,000 square meters, can house thousands of passengers as well as Golden Arrow bus services, informal vendors, minibus-taxi operators, and others.

It is anticipated that approximately 1,000 commuters and 300 minibus taxis will use the site. The new PTI will transport to 12 destinations including Lwandle, Macassar, Firgrove, Strand, Khayelitsha, Stellenbosch, and Grabouw. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) has welcomed the newly built facility.