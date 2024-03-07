A train driver will be honoured at a special ceremony after saving the life of a “lost and confused” dog. Last month, Riyaad Sampson, was on his way to Lakeside Station when he noticed something on the railway track.

Sampson, from Elsies River, decided to decrease speed and eventually stopped the train when he saw it was a dog wandering around. Sampson says: “The dog jogged along the tracks towards Lakeside with me following him. When he stopped, the train stopped and so it went all the way till in front of Lakeside Station. This was one of the funniest moments of my career: a dog dictating a train’s movement. “[With passengers waiting at Lakeside Station], I think the dog saw them, got scared and made its way back towards Steenberg Station.”

The dog was eventually caught by the local neighbourhood watch. Sampson says he is touched and flattered to be honoured this way: “I was only thinking of the safety of the dog. I think we can all agree that being on the train tracks can be dangerous and fatal. My instinct was to get this beautiful dog off the train tracks and out of harm’s way.” Founder of Paws-a-While, Carolyn Dudgeon, hailed Sampson as a hero, saying: “He showed such an incredible act of selflessness and compassion by going beyond what many would do.