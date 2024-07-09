The case of undocumented women and children who were discovered in a bus trailer near Paarl was heard in court on Monday. The group believed to be Zimbabwean nationals were discovered when cops conducted a morning patrol near the N1 highway on Saturday.

At the time, police officers noticed people disembarking from a passenger bus near to the Sonstraal off-ramp. Upon investigating, they found women and children inside the trailer that was connected to the bus. Police said a passenger allegedly stepped in and offered a SAPS member R50 000 in exchange for the passengers' freedom. However, the policeman resisted the bribe and busted the man instead.

Th group of 26 appeared in the Paarl Magistrates court yesterday on charges of prevention and combating of corrupt activities, an offence in terms of the Immigration Act and prevention and combating of trafficking in persons. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila revealed that the two drivers of the bus were charged separately to the group of 24 foreigners. “The 24 immigrants were charged separately from the 2 drivers of the bus which transported the 24 people along with 15 children who are currently at places of safety,” Ntabazalila says.

The case was postponed to 15 July 2024 for bail information. Police said the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) would further investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Dr. Leon Schreibe, the recently appointed Minister of Home Affairs, was also shocked by the discovery and offered the DPCI assistance in order to facilitate prompt and fruitful prosecutions in this instance.