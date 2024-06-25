The City of Cape Town traffic fine roadshow is back today, giving motorists access to all services under one roof to pay fines, negotiate reductions and clear outstanding warrants irrespective of where those offences were committed. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says: “The previous roadshows in December and March saw nearly 3 500 people assisted and more than 6 000 fines finalised.

“It brings peace of mind to motorists, and reduces the burden on our traffic service and the municipal courts. We remind those who want to participate in the roadshow that patience is key, and that there will be a daily cut-off in the queue to help manage the process.” The event will run from today [Tuesday] until Friday on the Concourse level at the Cape Town Civic Centre, starting at 08:30. The following services will be available:

– All fine-related enquiries for vehicles registered in their name (no reduction will be allowed on contempt of court amounts). – Applying for a reduction on traffic fines issued within the City of Cape Town’s municipal boundaries. – Paying outstanding fines.

– Enquiring about warrants and/or summons issued in their name and finalising these. – Removing administration marks against their name on the Natis system. Motorists should bring along their SA Identity Document or Driving Licence, or SA Passport or a Traffic Register Certificate.