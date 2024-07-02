A tow truck driver was shot and killed while waiting for his food in Eerste River. Naasir September, 29, died on the scene after being shot several times on Saturday night at a garage.

The driver who has been in the tow trucking industry for about a decade was on duty when he was attacked by two gunmen around 9pm. His devastated brother Shafiek September, 45, says he heard the dreadful news from their sister. “I couldn’t go to the scene, this has left us shocked as the family, including his six-month pregnant girlfriend. We are trying to give her all the support she needs.

“My sister called me in the evening with the news. We were very close, all five siblings.” He says Naasir was a very hands-on father, and very protective of his sons aged 4 and 3. Killed: Naasir September, 29. Picture: Leon Knipe “And he was very excited about his new child, I hope it won’t affect the baby. My mother is extremely distraught. We don’t know what the motive for the shooting was.”

Naasir’s janazah was held on Sunday afternoon. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says they are investigating a murder case. “Kleinvlei police are investigating a murder following a shooting incident on Saturday at about 9:40am at a petrol station at the corner of Blue Downs Way and Forest Drive, Forest Heights, Eersterivier, where a 29-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.