Police are investigating an incident where a two-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a hospital. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Wesfleur Hospital, in Atlantis.

The man who is accused of the rape is not an employee at the facility. A witness tells the Daily Voice: “I heard a commotion and I went to see what was going on. “I saw the suspect run out of the bathroom and the mom of the victim came out fuming.

“She said she just assaulted the man out of anger because he raped her daughter.” The suspect was then apprehended by security staff. The witness adds: “They called the police and then he was taken away from the hospital.

“This has left everyone in shock, and people were vigilant after the incident.” Community leader Barbara Rass says it’s unacceptable to start a new year like this. An angry Rass explains: “And children are the victims of the adults, whether it’s their brothers, father, it’s just unacceptable as it is our society that we live in.

“It is our prerogative to protect the children and one another. The law must take its course and this must be an all-hands-on-deck situation so there can be progress in the case.” Community leader Barbara Rass says it’s unacceptable to start a new year like this. Picture: Tracey Adams Activist group Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siya Monakali expressed shock at the incident. Monkali says: “As an organisation that has been advocating for women and children for over 35 years, we are shocked to hear about an incident which allegedly took place at a public health facility.

“This is a startling reminder of the prevalent rape culture within our society. We appeal to parents to play an active role in the protection of their children. We also appeal to the police to bring justice to the family of the victim.” Western Cape Wellness Department Byron La Hoe confirms an incident was reported on Wednesday. He says: “The alleged perpetrator is not an employee of the Department. While an inquiry into the incident was registered with the South African Police Service, the child was examined by a doctor at the hospital’s Thuthuzela Care Centre.