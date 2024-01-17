Thousands of laaities across the Cape Flats were treated to fresh haircuts and plaits in preparation for the new school year thanks to a project run by the National Coloured Congress (NCC). The initiative, which is now in its third year was established in Manenberg and this year saw it being expanded to various low-income areas on the Cape Flats and in Johannesburg.

Coordinator, Desmond Syce, says the NCC party has grown over the years and they opted to expand the initiative to cover other communities in Durban, Cape Town, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. Over the past two days, the teams have been hard at work as they set up mini hair salons and barber shops as eager laaities lined up. HAIR AND GONE: Cape Flats kids were treated to fresh haircut Syce says: “In our areas on the Cape Flats and poorer communities, we as parents need to make a decision whether we are going to buy bread or keep the lights on.

“So we took it upon ourselves to help these learners because a hair cut is about R60 in the community and we know that a R60 can make a pot of food for tonight. “That is why we are trying to help by giving free haircuts throughout the Cape Flats. Our aim with this initiative is for the children to look and feel good on their first day of school.” Desmond said each branch was tasked with getting their own barbers and women to plait hair and set up a venue where the children will be groomed. He added that in Manenberg, alone close to 500 learners got fresh fades and girls got their hair braided.

Girls got their hair braided and boys got hair cuts He explains: “We have a huge following of coloured people on our social media, so we advertised where we are and the learners came then we did our thing. “Our party grew so much that we were able to take it throughout South Africa because schools start this week for our children.” Children from Delft, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Belhar, Atlantis, Grabouw, Knysna, Vredenburg, Garlandale in Gqeberha, Wentworth in Durban, Eldorado Park in Joburg and Pelican Park are some of the areas who were assisted.