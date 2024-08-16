Two incidents of alleged bullying at Cape schools has led to two boys being stabbed and hospitalised, while a girl was severely beaten up in a video that went viral this week. Police say two boys have been arrested and are facing charges of attempted murder after stabbing two fellow pupils at Cedar High School in Mitchells Plain in a case of suspected bullying.

The victims were stabbed multiple times and were rushed to hospital for treatment. The stabbing follows a bloody fight that broke out between the four boys at the school earlier yesterday morning. After the stabbing, school was dismissed early.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana says the motive behind the stabbing incident is suspected to be bullying. Manyana reports: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. “Mitchells Plain police registered two counts of attempted murder cases following a stabbing incident on Thursday at around 10.20am during interval on the stairs of a high school building in Rocklands.

“According to reports, two males aged 17 and 18 were stabbed multiple times by other learners and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “Two suspects, aged 17 and 18, were arrested on the mentioned charges.” Unathi Booi, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, confirmed that they are aware of the incident.

She says: “WCED officials were at the school and counselling support is being provided. More details are being obtained.” Meanwhile, a disturbing video has surfaced of Alexander Sinton High School in Athlone which shows a girl viciously beating up another pupil outside the school. The 25-second clip shows the girl hitting the meisie in the face, before choking her and slamming her to the ground all while pulling her long hair.

The defenceless girl who lost a shoe does not attempt to fight back. In the background, a girl can be heard shouting, ‘maak ha in ha p***, maak ha in ha n***’. Millicent Merton from the WCED says this incident took place on Tuesday and the two learners are in Grade 9.

She says the parents of both girls were called in on Wednesday. Merton confirms: “The School Governing Body (SGB) placed the aggressor on a 7-day precautionary suspension. “The parents of both learners were informed that the SGB will institute disciplinary action as per the school’s code of conduct for learners.