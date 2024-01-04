The Hollywoodbets and KKKA Annual Kaapse Klopse Competitions start this coming Saturday (6 January) and take place each Saturday until the first week of February, with knockout rounds determining the winners.

The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade event might be completed for the year, but the excitement lives on in the form of a five-week-long competition at Athlone Stadium.

The troupes compete in various categories such as Grand March Pass, Klopse Jol, Best Dressed Troupe, Juvenile Drum Major and Senior Drum Major – all with the quest to determine which troupe reigns supreme.

The 26 participating troupes will be split into two sections. Troupes from Section One will compete for top honours on 6 and 20 January, while Section Two troupes will battle it out against each other on January 13 and 27. Winners of the two sections will go head-to-head on 3 February, when the best of the best will be decided.

Everyone is welcome to come to support their teams in person, with tickets ranging between R30 and R60 each available through Computicket. Please note that no tickets will be sold at the venue.