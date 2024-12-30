Social media went into mourning following the passing of TikTok sensation Yolanda Brown, from the popular duo “Imrah and Mummie”, known for bringing laughter and smiles with their funny prank videos. The mom and daughter from Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain crept into the hearts of thousands, while more than two million users have liked their videos, mostly of how an unsuspecting Yolanda Brown (Mummie) is tricked by her stoute daughter Imrah Brown.

Messages of condolences flooded the pair’s social media pages this past week following news of Yolanda’s passing on Christmas Day. According to Imrah, her 54-year-old mom, who suffers from asthma, collapsed at home and died on her way to hospital. @imrahbrown # Thank you all for everything ... Mummy appreciated all of use ♬ 15 minutos de Silencio - ⚔️richardjoshuaoficial⚔️ Imrah, 24, tells the Daily Voice that Mummie had suffered from chronic asthma for years and made use of a nebuliser.

The hartseer woman says: “I have to be strong because my mom needs to be laid to rest. I have never arranged a funeral before, so this is something new to me, but something to keep my mind occupied. “Usually I go with her to the hospital and make a folder but that day I said my brother must go because I had an uneasy feeling, like I knew she was going to pass away.” PASSED: Yolanda Brown of ‘Imrah and Mummie’ She recalls her last moments on Christmas with her mother and said that Yolanda was very happy and for the first time in years “went all out” for the special day.

She said during the day, Yolanda did not display signs of illness and sang karaoke until around 8pm that night. Imrah adds: “She wanted me to make the best puddings. She even made a pot of akhni and dished for some of the family members and wanted to hand the rest of the food to the people in the road. “I told her to wait and said we can eat the whole week on that pot but after her passing, we had to throw it away because it was sour.”