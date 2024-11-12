A popular TikTokker was fighting for his life on Monday after he was shot in front of the slain alleged gang boss, Peter Jaggers’ house. Suhail Mohamed, 34, aka Mr Zulu, was standing outside a white Range Rover when he was attacked by unknown gunmen.

Police say the incident happened in Netreg, at about 11am. Sources at the scene said the victim was shot in the neck and stomach and survived the shooting. His friend @foreverteamcaleb posted a video on TikTok where he confirmed the shooting.

Gruesome: Range Rover smeared with blood. Picture supplied The post reads: “I’m making this video just to inform everyone that our brother Zulu, Suhail has been shot and is currently fighting for his life in hospital and would like to ask you all to please respect the family’s space. Please keep him in your prayers, in your duas.” (sic) In another video, he said he had just spoken to the family and that Suhail was “in a critical condition.” After the death of Jaggers who had allegedly been kidnapped by a Colombian cartel, Suhail posted a picture with the deceased and said: “My brother and friend, until we meet again.”

The bodies of Jaggers and another man were reportedly discovered in a dam in Free State last month. Both reportedly had chains and sand bags tied to their bodies, which were in a bad state of decomposition, a source said. Links: Jaggers with Mohamed. Picture: supplied On 5 July, Jaggers’ wife had reported him missing at the Bishop Lavis Police Station, after he had disappeared at or near the Emperors Hotel in Gauteng on 3 July.

It was alleged that Jaggers stole R1 billion worth of cocaine from a Colombian cartel and rumours spread that he had been kidnapped and a R50 million ransom was demanded. Meanwhile, Suhail was shot a day after one of his TikTok video was shown on a TV show. In the clip he said: “If I don’t make it home, I’ve been kidnapped, I can’t give you much information but just remember, I’m sure I’ll make it home tomorrow.

“And when I do go home, I can’t go home to my family. So if you mother***s are watching, I will not go home to my families. So try what the f*** you want.” The TikTokker was active in the search for Joshlin Smith. He is also known for giving away iPhones on TikTok.