A video of a mother of three being viciously stabbed by another vrou has gone viral on TikTok. Police confirmed they are investigating a case of attempted murder and is looking for the suspect who has gone on the run.

The violent attack on Sunday has left Rosemary Davids fearing for her life and her family baying for justice. The two-minute video which was posted on TikTok, on the same day of the incident begins with the suspect asking Rosemary how she will be paying her. As Rosemary mumbles a reply, the woman interrupts her, saying: “Kykie, jou ma se p***, ek soek my n*** geld. Ek gaan vi jou verkoep.”

Wounds: Victim Rosemary Davids. Picture: screen grab She then says: “Ek kannie sulke dinge vat nie,” before taking out a flick knife and violently stabbing Rosemary all over her body. A terrified Rosemary falls to the ground and can be heard screaming: “Innie naam vannie Here, Allah, eina mammie eina, eina, ek gaan jou betaal! Help my Here!” A man is heard asking what’s going on and apparently tries to stop the woman, while Rosemary screams for help.

The stabber responds: “Niemand gaan jou help nie.” The violent assault lasts nearly two minutes before the suspect kicks Rosemary out of the room. Rosemary’s niece, Ragiema Dickson from Parkwood, says they were at home when a neighbour came to ask if they’d seen the video on TikTok of Rosemary getting stabbed.

She says: “I couldn't continue to watch, I thought she was dead. We immediately started looking for her, we needed to find her.” Ragiema says they tracked her antie down on Monday at a winkel. She adds: “She was so scared, she tried to hide away. I asked her what happened, she told me she doesn't owe this lady any money.”

Ragiema admits her aunt uses tik, and says: “Even if she does owe people money, or said something wrong, no-one deserves this, and to top it off it was recorded. “Why was it recorded? Does this woman know how it has traumatised Rosemary’s three children? They are all teenagers and obviously the kids' friends also saw it.” The Daily Voice arranged an interview with Rosemary yesterday, but she did not keep the appointment.

The video has since been deleted from TikTok as it goes against their Community Guidelines. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms Deep River police registered an attempted murder case for investigation. Manyana says: “According to reports the complainant saw a video of her aunt being stabbed multiple times on her body.