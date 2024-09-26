A Delft family has been left homeless after a fire, allegedly caused by a tikkop, destroyed several properties and caused an electrical outage over the weekend. Hartseer mom Judy Smith, 35, says they have been left to pick up the pieces after her brother-in-law set a mattress on the property alight allegedly because his mother did not want to give him drug money.

The mother of five says she left her home to buy bread and returned to find her home ravaged by flames as her children fled for their lives. Devastated: Delft family of seven were left destitute. Picture: Patrick louw Judy explains: “On Friday afternoon my children told me they were hungry and I wasn't feeling well. “My eldest son walked with me to the shop and my 13-year-old daughter stayed at home with her two younger brothers.

“She told me that they were about to play hide and seek when she thought she could smell smoke. “She put on the light in the wendy house and told us she could see the smoke and she ran out with her brother.” She says the perpetrator threatened his mother before apparently setting the home ablaze.

Judy adds: “He is my brother-in-law and he uses drugs. After the fire we found out that he told someone that if his mother does not give him money for drugs he will set the house on fire. “The fire started with the mattress and burnt down our home as well as the place where he slept with his mother. “We have lost everything and now have to rebuild.

“We went to the police station and reported him and he has now gone on the run. “The community is very angry because many properties were affected and the fire also destroyed an Eskom pole and the community has been without electricity. Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, confirms the case and says: “Delft police registered a case of arson for further investigation following an incident on Friday 20 in Canberra Street, The Hague, Delft.