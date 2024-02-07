The mother of a matric meisie who was killed when a car ploughed into her in Bonteheuwel says she is not happy with the three-year sentence handed down to the driver. The impact flung Tatum Hendricks, 18, onto the roof of a nearby room, and another victim, 28, was injured.

The incident happened on 9 October 2022 when Gershwin Jacobs drove at a high speed on Bonteheuwel Avenue. He also admitted that he didn’t have a driver’s licence and last held a learner’s licence in 2002. The 34-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon in Parow Regional Court.

The father of three had been out on R3000 bail. He was convicted for three years for culpable homicide and 12 months for reckless and negligent driving; the two sentences will run concurrently. Gershwin Jacobs on his way to court to appear covering his face. Picture: Mandi Jacobs broke down as he testified for the last time, trying to convince the magistrate not to send him to the mang.

He said: “I have three young children aged five, four and one. I am their primary care- giver and I take care of them financially. I pay rent and take care of the financial needs at home as my life partner is unemployed. “I understood that I could go to prison but I didn’t discuss with my partner how my children are going to survive without me.” He added that he apologised to Tatum’s mother, Mishka Adams.

Jacobs says: “I kept asking myself why the Lord didn’t take me instead. Why did it have to be someone’s child who lost her life?” Mishka broke down in tears as the magistrate sentenced Jacobs. Mishka Adams broke down in tears as the magistrate sentenced Jacobs. Picture: Mandi Outside court, the mother said: “No amount of sentencing is going to bring my child back.