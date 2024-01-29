Church congregants were left traumatised after three armed robbers conned their way into the premises. One of the assailants pretended to be sick to gain access into The People’s Church – Assembly of God in Constantia on Friday at around 6pm.

Minister Geoff Bond said the suspects were armed with guns and a knife. Bond says: “There were six people in the church who were here for the Youth Programme, they held them up, told them to lie on the ground before tying the four men up with cellphone chargers and bag straps. “They told them not to look at them, then put on gloves, they took their cellphones and cash. They told victims they didn’t want to hurt them and they asked for the safe. We don’t keep money at the church.

“They couldn’t lock them in the room, so they herded them into the bathroom and told them to stay there.” Bond said the suspects stole a congregant’s car, a VW Polo GTI. He says: “One victim is from Namibia and he begged them not to take his passport with them.

“When they were freed, they found his passport inside the church – they came back and dropped it off. One of the suspects kept apologising for doing this to the church. “There was a lot that they could have taken, but their focus was on the car.” Bond said churches have become soft targets.

Bond says: “We have security measures in place but someone was conned, the gate was left open because someone was coming. “We usually keep the gates closed, but on Friday evenings with people coming and going preparing for the Youth Programme, the traffic gate happens to be open. “The suspect then rang the bell at the security gate because he couldn’t get in, he said he was sick, they opened for him and let him in out of kindness. He then let in two others.”