Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety, MEC Reagen Allen, says the supply chain of illegal weapons should be interrupted and stopped. This after another mass shooting left three people killed in Mfuleni less than 48 hours after four men were fatally wounded in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were at the popular hangout spot known as The Car Wash on Government Street, Bardale in the early hours of yesterday morning. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, says the circumstances that left three men with fatal gunshot wounds at around 2.40am are under investigation. Traut says: “One of the victims is a 31-year-old man, while the other two are yet to be identified.

“It is believed that the victims were attacked by unknown assailants who opened fire at them with assault rifles. While the motive is yet to be determined, SAPS detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to come forward with information that can help with the investigation.” Allen says this second mass murder incident within 48 hours is horrific. Allen says: “SAPS’ intelligence to prevent these incidents from occurring must be sharpened. We cannot have this occurring in any of our areas. It is extremely important that the supply line for easy access to weapons is immediately interrupted and stopped.

“Along with all the relevant and related weapons charges, those supplying firearms and ammunition should also be charged alongside the one pulling the trigger. “The suppliers are showing that they, too, don’t have any regard for life.” France Mashaba of the Mfuleni Community Police Forum says these murders are linked to groups demanding protection fees.