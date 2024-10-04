Three men were shot and wounded after their vehicle got stuck near Valhalla Park. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the victims were reportedly stuck along Robert Sobukwe Road when the incident happened.

“Bishop Lavis police registered three counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident which left three males between 25 and 35 wounded in Robert Sobukwe Road, Bishop Lavis, on Wednesday afternoon at about 4:45pm. “According to reports, the victims were stuck with their vehicle when they were approached by unknown suspects who shot them. “The victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies and were transported to a medical facility for medical treatment.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Local councillor Theresa Thompson says the recent rise in gang violence on the Cape Flats is alarming. “I am deeply concerned about the shootings in our community. Our children can no longer play freely, and adults are forced to live in fear while commuting to and from work.

“It’s crucial for each of us to speak out and report any crimes or suspicious activities we witness. Your voice matters - if you see something, don’t stay silent. “Reporting crime not only helps law enforcement take action but also sends a strong message that we won’t tolerate gang violence in our community. “By coming together as a community, we can take a stand against this violence and ensure a safer environment for everyone.”