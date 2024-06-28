Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Harlen Meyer, the sister of former Proteas cricketer Roger Telemachus. Harlen, 49, was gunned down while on her way to work on Wednesday morning around 7am in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch.

She had been at the shop when suspected gangsters started shooting at each other. The mom-of-three had been running for cover when she was hit in the back and forehead. Brother Hilton Telemachus heard gunshots and 20 minutes later he learned that it was his sister who was killed.

“When I got to the scene, she had already passed on. She was shot in the forehead and the back. “The lady she was with told me that every morning they would go to the shop. And on Wednesday the gangsters were shooting at each other and that is how my sister was killed. “She was a mother to three people, and the only sister I had,” he said.

Hours after the shooting, cops took someone in for questioning and yesterday, police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirmed three arrests were made. “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Wednesday at about 7:45am at the corner of Pine and North End Street, Cloetesville, where a 49-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded on the corners of Pine and North End Streets in Cloetesville when she was caught in the crossfire of what we believe was gang rivalry. “A 31-year-old male had been taken in for questioning. The motive for this incident forms part of ongoing investigations that led us to the arrest of three suspects.