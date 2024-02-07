The National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) was forced to put down three lions after they were severely burnt during veld fires in Worcester. The cats were being held illegally at the Fairy Glen Nature Reserve and were caught in the blaze that swept through the region.

NSPCA Chief Operations Officer, Grace de Lange, said they were called by Fairy Glen management and found one male and two female lions, which were then treated by big cat specialist Dr Peter Caldwell. De Lange says: “Despite Fairy Glen procuring veterinary treatment for the animals [before], the treatment plan was highly questionable, with the lions left under conditions in which continued suffering was apparent. “At that stage, only one lion was treated. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that treatment for the two lionesses was only initiated on January 30 – four days after the lions were burnt.”

The lions sustained severe injuries during the wildfires. Picture: NSPCA She said the lions could not move and sustained serious burns to their paws, eyes, mouths and chest, with secondary infections. After due consideration, they decided to euthanise the animals to prevent further suffering. De Lange says: “Other than the burns suffered by the lions, the camps for these magnificent creatures were too small, while provincial regulations require at least a half an hectare per lion.