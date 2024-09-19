Officials from the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation department have launched an investigation into a trench that collapsed, resulting in injuries to three construction workers in Strand. Zahid Badroodien, the Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, says the construction site had been closed following the incident.

The men were installing a new rising pipeline at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Broadlands Road on Tuesday when the lower part of the trench gave way. This trench, which was dug along the busy main road, was part of the City’s Gordon's Bay rising main project. New: Upgrade of pipeline in Strand. Picture: supplied Repair work on Strand's ageing sewer network is also set to begin at the end of October, with an estimated duration of 12 to 14 months.

Badroodien says safety measures, such as trench stepping and battering, were in place before the collapse. Two workers suffered minor injuries, while one man, who was trapped under the debris, sustained more serious injuries. All the trapped construction workers were safely extracted and transported to hospital.

Byron La Hoe from the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness confirmed that Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were on-site. “EMS ambulances transported the two patients with minor injuries and one patient with serious injuries to the Vergelegen Mediclinic in Somerset West,” he said. Prominent construction firm ASLA is the contractor on site.