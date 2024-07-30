The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate has applauded the continuous efforts of its law enforcement agencies to bring to book alleged criminals. On Monday, through the department’s Metals Theft Unit, law enforcement officials arrested three suspects in different incidents.

In the first incident, law enforcement officers were responding to a call for assistance from a local scrap merchant in Mitchells Plain when they apprehended a suspect for theft and having stolen property. According to the City, the suspect, an unknown man, was attempting to sell off metals allegedly stolen from the local train station at Kapteinsklip. The City’s spokesperson for its Law Enforcement division, Wayne Dyason, said: “When our officers arrived on scene, they were pointed to the alleged offender who was still on the property of the scrap metal dealer.

“They proceeded to question, leading to the suspect being arrested for theft and possessing stolen property. The dealer is to be applauded for his honesty and for contacting the authorities when he learned the suspect’s ownership of the metal was questionable.” In the second incident, a different set of officials attached to the Metals Theft Unit intercepted a vehicle in Bellville when the driver unsafely changed lanes. Dyason said when the driver was asked to produce his driving licence, he was unable to do so.