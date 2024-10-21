Police top brass have welcomed the conviction and sentencing of three members of the Fancy Boy Gang on a charge of murder. Yusuf Barodien, 42, Arnold April, 35, and Cameron Anderson, 31, were all handed down life sentences for the murder of 20-year-old Aiden Isaacs.

The trio were convicted and sentenced in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Thursday, marking a significant victory for the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman from the Anti Gang Unit (AGU). On April 30, 2020, at approximately 17:45, Isaacs was approached by the three skollies in Disa Street, Lentegeur. Eyewitnesses said a confrontation ensued, resulting in Anderson drawing a firearm, fatally shooting Isaacs, who died on the scene.

Success: Bradley Schuurman. Picture: supplied In addition to the life sentence, Anderson received a concurrent sentence of five years for firearm possession and one year for ammunition possession. This is Schuurman’s third successful conviction and marks his tenth life sentencing within a space of three weeks. In September, Rowan “Snottas” Stuurman, was sentenced to a total of 113 years, receiving life for each of the three children he had shot and killed in Elsies River in 2019, including teen Vineto “CJ” Africa, who was believed to be the target.

Snottas was found guilty of bursting into the house where siblings Toslin, 10, and Malcolm “MJ” Samuels, 12, and their cousin Adrian Alexander, 12, were sleeping, in Northmead Court, Clarke Estate and murdering them. A week later, Moegamat Hartzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi and Marawaan Safaar were each slapped with life sentences for the 16 October 2021 murder of Annie Hodson. The accused were found guilty of stopping in front of a house in Montclair Drive and shooting at people who were celebrating a 21st birthday party, wounding eight people of which Hodson later died in hospital.