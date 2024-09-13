Police in the Western Cape are probing a mass shooting in Nyanga that left three dead and five wounded on Wednesday. The attack took place just after 1pm in Sheffield Road in Browns Farm at a local barber shop.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said members of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit have launched a manhunt for four suspects believed to be behind the murders. “A manhunt has been initiated for the four suspects who took the life of three males aged between 18 and 21 and the attempt to kill five others [on Wednesday] afternoon,” he says. “An initial investigation has revealed that four armed men approached the eight victims at around 1.15pm at the barbershop, where two were shot and killed on the scene.

“Six men were admitted to hospital, and upon arrival, a third male succumbed to death due to the extent of his injuries.” Traut added that the motive for the shooting incident may have been an act of revenge. “We have reason to believe that the incident has been sparked by revenge, but as our investigation unfolds, the modus operandi will be determined in a bid to get to the bottom of the multiple murders and attempted murders,” he said.