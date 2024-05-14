Cops are investigating a mass shooting that took place on Friday in the Covid informal settlement in Delft where seven people were shot, of which three was killed.
Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says: “The circumstances surrounding a triple murder and an attempt to kill four others in Delft on Friday evening are under investigation by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.
“At around 23:45 unknown suspects attacked the group of six men and one female in their twenties, killing three on the scene in Covid informal settlement in Leiden.
“Four male victims who sustained gunshot wounds were admitted to hospital for treatment.The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and the suspects are not yet apprehended.”
Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen says police visibility has become crucial to fight crime: “A clearer picture for greater visibility and aggressive activations from SAPS cannot be painted. SAPS should ensure that their intelligence works optimally and that everything is done to prevent cases such as these.”
“As the Western Cape Government we are continuing to deploy our LEAP officers, to assist SAPS in their crime fighting efforts. Residents are also reminded that they can earn up to R5000 when they report the whereabouts of illegal firearms. All they have to do is to dial 0214660011.
“Upon the successful confiscation and confirmation that it is indeed an illegal firearm, there will be a reward of R1500. Should an arrest also occur, another R1500 will be paid. Should this be followed by a conviction, the balance of R2000 will be paid.”
Any person with information regarding the incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application, MySAPS anonymously.