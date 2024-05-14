Cops are investigating a mass shooting that took place on Friday in the Covid informal settlement in Delft where seven people were shot, of which three was killed. Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says: “The circumstances surrounding a triple murder and an attempt to kill four others in Delft on Friday evening are under investigation by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

“At around 23:45 unknown suspects attacked the group of six men and one female in their twenties, killing three on the scene in Covid informal settlement in Leiden. “Four male victims who sustained gunshot wounds were admitted to hospital for treatment.The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and the suspects are not yet apprehended.” Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen says police visibility has become crucial to fight crime: “A clearer picture for greater visibility and aggressive activations from SAPS cannot be painted. SAPS should ensure that their intelligence works optimally and that everything is done to prevent cases such as these.”