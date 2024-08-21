Three suspects including a woman have been arrested for a burglary at the headquarters of the Public Order Police base in Faure, where riot control ammunition and a gas canister launcher were stolen last Monday. According to an internal SAPS report directed at Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, and other top cops in the province, on arrival officers found the thieves had entered a platoon store and also broke into a cage which housed the firearms safe.

Among the list of stolen items are a launcher, eight stun grenades, two smoke grenades, two boxes of rubber rounds and two ammunition belts consisting of 40 rubber rounds. The report further stated that there were no witnesses. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, says an extensive pursuit for the suspects responsible for the burglary led to the arrest of two male suspects aged 29 and 31 and a female suspect aged 44.

“Kleinvlei detectives joined forces with the Anti-Gang Unit to probe the circumstances surrounding a brazen incident where non-lethal ammunition and a gas canister launcher were stolen. The investigation led the team to various locations in and around Kleinvlei during the course [Monday] night where the suspects were apprehended at separate addresses,” said Traut. “The two men face charges for housebreaking and theft, while the female will be charged with possession of stolen goods and unlicensed ammunition.” Traut explains the first breakthrough came on Sunday when the gas canister launcher and some of the ammo was discovered abandoned along Baden Powell Drive.