Police have arrested three people for the mass murder of six people in Hout Bay over Easter Weekend. The trio aged between 28 and 38, who appeared in court on Monday, were nabbed over the weekend for the shooting which is suspected to be extortion related.

According to the police, on 27 march, ten men were shot, of whom five died at the scene and one on the way to hospital. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the arrests and said: “Relentless efforts by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit to apprehend those responsible for the mass murder which was perpetrated in the informal settlement Imizamo Yethu on 27 March culminated in the arrest of the three over the weekend. “Investigation into the ruthless attack on the victims originally led to the arrest of four suspects last week who were found in possession of seven rounds of ammunition.

“While in custody, detectives pursued further information which resulted in three being charged for the murders. The possession of ammunition case was expected to be heard in court yesterday.” Resident Amanda Thethi said they want the SANDF. “We want the army to come and protect us, we need the same energy they had during the Covid times.

“This is becoming a norm in our area. We are always scared to move around because we don’t know what is going to happen and when they are going to shoot.” In six months, 13 people were killed in Imizamo Yethu in mass shootings. In October, Hout Bay police were called to a crime scene in Mandela Square where they found four victims with gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies.