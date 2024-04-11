A man wanted for murder was among three suspects arrested in Pinelands after an alleged burglary in the area. According to the Pinelands City Improvement District (CID) Facebook page, at 3am last Friday, they were alerted about the burglary in progress, and when they went to investigate, they arrested three suspects.

“On April 5 at approximately 3am, the CID control room was informed of a burglary in progress. “Three suspects were actively breaking into a house. “ZoneWatch Armed Response and our CID public safety officers responded to the area and caught all three suspects.

“Pinelands SAPS also responded and arrested all three males. “The following day, our team engaged with SAPS and uncovered that one of the suspects had actually been on the run and was wanted in relation to a murder case from a neighbouring suburb. “A reminder of the dangerous individuals our officers engage with on a regular basis and the great work that goes on in the early hours of the morning.”

Pinelands CID public safety director, Aslam Clarke, said they have taken a proactive approach to crime deterrence by implementing preventative measures, including a control room and camera network. “Residential burglary, remote jamming and theft of motor vehicle syndicates have, like most suburbs, visited Pinelands over the years. “Several residential burglaries are reported to SAPS monthly.

“These incidents include the theft of bicycles by gaining entry to garages and sheds. “The Pinelands CID public safety officers and dedicated law enforcement officers add a visible presence across Pinelands and along our canal. “The extra visibility, additional manpower and tech-driven intelligence have been a huge help to SAPS, regularly leading to arrests.