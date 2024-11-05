Police are investigating the discovery of three bodies that were found in a dam on Monday morning. The bodies of the three men were retrieved from a farm dam in Wallacedene around 8:30.

Police believe the men may have been victims of a mob justice attack. Police spokesperson Colonel Andè Traut, says: “SAPS detectives are pursuing leads to determine what transpired in Wallacedene that led to the death of three unknown adult men, and are seeking the assistance of the public to come forward with information. “The bodies of the victims were discovered this morning at around 08:30 at a dam on a farm in Botfontein Road, with fatal injuries reminiscent of an act of vigilantism.”

This is the fourth mass murder in just under two weeks in Cape Town. On 25 October seven people were gunned down in Kogelberg road, Bishop Lavis, while sitting in a wendy house. The day before five people were shot dead in a car on the road between Mamre and Atlantis.

And in Wesbank on Sunday evening, police were called out to Milwood street where four people were shot. Two of the victims were declared deceased while another two were rushed to hospital. Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais has cautioned mense against taking the law into their own hands. “Vigilantism must never be condoned and is not the answer to the scourge of crime. I want to urge our communities not to take the law into their own hands, despite how frustrated and angry our residents are about the unacceptably high levels of crime in many communities.