The family of a 13-year-old meisie who was allegedly gang-raped in Elsies River claim they are being threatened and intimidated to withdraw the case by friends and family of the perpetrators. The four suspects between the ages of 14 and 16 were arrested on charges of rape and made their second appearance at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

While the case was postponed to 15 February, the victims’s mother says her daughter is still trying to process what happened. The mother who wishes to remain anonymous says: “It is still a bit challenging because my daughter is still trying to process everything. “She is not herself and recently we are being pestered by gang members of the perpetrators. They pestered my son and told him to get off the street and that we should withdraw the case, but I will not do that.

“We are living in fear and it’s nerve-racking because you never know when they will come for the family. The investigating officer at Bishop Lavis who is on this case is of no use. He does not tell us anything, the only information we get is from the media. “In December, one of the broers of the perpetrators attacked my daughter and the investigating officer said if she is not hurt, then there is nothing that can be done. “I told him we are being threatened and he said if anything happens, we should open a case.”

During the court proceedings, the victim’s family remained outside the court building amid threats. The grandfather of one of the perpetrators said his grandchild is stout. He says: “It is not a nice feeling for my grandchild to be accused of something like this, but that klong is very stout. I tried to bring him right, but nothing. I never expected this from him.”