A cop who brutally beat up his sister appeared in court on Monday. Sergeant Basil Williams from Riebeeck West made his first appearance in the Malmesbury Magistrates Court.

The 38-year-old cop was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after assaulting his sister. It is alleged that Williams attacked his sister and a minor in their home in Deon Adams Avenue on Friday evening. A family member tells the Daily Voice that Williams’ sister had decided to take an interdict out against him.

Appeared in court: Sergeant Basil Williams. Picture: supplied The anonymous relative reveals: “I understand that he just walked straight to her and started hitting her. “This is not the first time, there have been more incidents, but like his sister said, it's like this time he lost control. “As a family, we are really heartbroken for her. It was also a shock, especially seeing what he did. But it was especially hard seeing the siblings in court.”

The relative says the victim is still in a lot of pain but is trying to cope. “The minor is fine but the sister is in pain, her one eye cannot open and her mouth is very sore.” Call to action: Billy Claasen. Picture: File Williams’ case was postponed until 16 August 2024 for a formal bail application.

He remains in custody until then. Police spokesperon Brigadier Novela Potelwa, confirmed that internal SAPS disciplinary action has since been instituted against the accused. “The management of the SAPS in the Western Cape reiterates its commitment to deal with instances of gender-based violence in all its forms irrespective of who the perpetrator is.”

Executive Director: Rural and Farmworkers Development Organization, Billy Claasen, on Sunday called on the District Commander of West Coast to appoint a detective from a different station to investigate this case and at court learnt that their request has been granted. Claasen says: “There are a lot of allegations going around that this suspect previously assaulted people and nothing happened to the cases. “Sergeant Richard Makka Smit was a policeman at Piketberg SAPS. He was involved in a lot of violent crimes and incidents. He even threatened to shoot his own father. The police leadership did not act swiftly and he was just lightly slapped on the wrists.