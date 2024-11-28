A Westbank mom says a popular takkie shop on TikTok is sidestepping her after not delivering what she paid for. Monique Thomas says she came across the online winkel called Sneaker Head on the popular social media platform and bought ten pairs of takkies, but says she’s been having issues since day one and is now being ghosted.

Monique, 45, says she placed an order with the number provided on the TikTok account last Thursday, and the shoes were promptly delivered on the same day, and she paid R10 700 cash on delivery. Te Klein: Thomas spent R1 400 on these Nikes. Picture: supplied She says: “They are quite popular on TikTok. That is why I trusted them, but they have been at my house three times because they are very unorganised. “When they delivered the takkies it was all either the wrong shoes, the wrong sizes or takkies were missing.”

“When they came last Thursday I paid them all the money and they promised they would exchange it and bring the right takkies. “They came again last Friday and Saturday but again they brought the wrong takkies. “My daughter decided to settle for takkies she did not want because she saw it is a hele deurmekaar storie with them.

”Some of the shoes were eventually corrected but now we are still sitting with takkies that are wrong and they never came back and now I am being ignored.” Online shop: Sneaker Head. Picture: supplied Monique added that she paid R1400 for her Nike takkies but the pair is too small. Now her calls are being declined and her messages blue ticked.

She adds: “I am a single mother who is trying my best for my three children, I work now and then with my dad. “I even threatened them with the police to make them skrik so they can correct my stuff, but niks maakie.” “I am disappointed in their service and want them to either correct my shoes or refund my money. I have also been blocked from their TikTok account.”