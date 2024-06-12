The State is ready to take taxi boss Bonke Makalala to the High Court. The 33-year-old was arrested in December for gun possession in Pretoria.

He was then extradited to the Western Cape where he faces two murder charges, two attempted charges and illegal possession of firearm cases. On Friday, police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said the businessman was arrested for the second murder case while in custody. On Monday Makalala appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, where state prosecutor Luzaan Williams said: “We have withdrawn the new matter and combined it to the old matter.

“The matter was before the court on Friday and it was for was murder. He must appear again for an indictment to the High Court.” The case was postponed to 15 July. Van Wyk said on Friday members attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit arrested and charged the awaiting trial suspect on a charge of murder, dating back to 8 October 2020.

“According to reports the victim Anele Nyameli was busy building his flats at Crossroads, Nyanga area, when he ran out of nails and went to the nearby shop to borrow money for supplies. “On his way back to his flats he was attacked and shot at by unidentified men. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died due to injuries sustained,” Van Wyk explained. “After following up on information that was received by Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes detectives, the team managed to build a watertight case against Makalala.