Nolukhanyo Sombo, 41, from Happy Valley has thanked the Daily Voice after her 13-year-old daughter finally got placement at a school close to home after an article was published. The single mom reached out in January after her daughter could not get placement at three nearby schools – Malibu High School, Silversands High School and Blackheath High School.

She had applied online in March 2022, but the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) placed the meisie at Wesbank High School which the mom stated would cost them R80 a day just for travelling. She said she was unemployed and dependent on her children’s social grants. Sombo says after the story was published two weeks ago, she received a call from the WCED to say that she needs to go to Silversands High to register her daughter for Grade 8.

Sombo says: “I am so thankful, thumbs up for you guys. “My daughter is very happy to be able to attend school, especially Silversands High because she wanted to go there. She started at her new school on Friday and the school is within walking distance from home, it takes her about 10 minutes. “After being up and down to the education department, I even went to the school principal to ask for a place for my child and the principal told me they don’t get to place learners and sent me back to the education department.